Senate Tax Reform Bill Provides Massive Middle Class Tax Relief
79% of Households Hit With Obamacare Mandate Tax Make Less Than $50,000
The Senate’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act repeals Obamacare’s individual mandate tax penalty. Repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate tax penalty gives further tax relief to middle class families. Repeal also ensures that the Senate’s Tax Cuts And Jobs Act allows permanent tax reduction for families and businesses in the form of a permanent, 20 percent corporate rate and a $2,000 child tax credit.
Official IRS data for tax year 2015 compiled by the office of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) indicates that low income Americans shoulder the burden of this tax:
- In tax year 2015 -- 6,665,480 households paid a total of $3,079,255,000 in individual mandate tax penalties
- 79% have a yearly income of less than $50,000
- 37% have a yearly income of less than $25,000
See state examples below:
ALASKA
- If Sen. Lisa Murkowski votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 19,970 Alaska households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $12,836,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $644 per household
- 64% of Alaska households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Murkowski votes NO, Alaskans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
MAINE
- If Sen. Susan Collins votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 34,030 Maine households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $15,490,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $455 per household.
- 79% of Maine households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Collins votes NO, Mainers will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
ARIZONA
- If Sen. John McCain votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 153,700 Arizona households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $69,770,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $454 per household.
- 82% of Arizona households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. McCain votes NO, Arizonans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
INDIANA
- If Sen. Joe Donnelly votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 138,170 Indiana households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $59,463,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $430 per household.
- 81% of Indiana households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Donnelly votes NO, Indianans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
MISSOURI
- If Sen. Claire McCaskill votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 116,580 Missouri households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $50,016,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $429 per household.
- 81% of Missouri households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. McCaskill votes NO, Missourians will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
MONTANA
- If Sen. Jon Tester votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 29,450 Montana households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $14,341,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $487 per household.
- 75% of Montana households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Tester votes NO, Montanans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
NORTH DAKOTA
- If Sen. Heidi Heitkamp votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 17,170 North Dakota households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $7,826,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $456 per household.
- 77% of North Dakota households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Heitkamp votes NO, North Dakotans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
WEST VIRGINIA
- If Sen. Joe Manchin votes YES on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 34,360 households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $14,680,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $427 per household.
- 81% of West Virginia households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Manchin votes NO, West Virginians will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
