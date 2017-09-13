Fate of Obamacare’s Individual Mandate Tax Hangs in Balance
The Graham-Cassidy bill repeals Obamacare’s individual mandate tax. The tax hits 6.7 million American households. 79% of these households have incomes of less than $50,000 per year. A new state-by-state breakdown compiled by the office of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) using official IRS data for tax year 2015 can be found here.
The fate of the tax depends on the votes of the senators from key states below:
ALASKA
- If Sen. Lisa Murkowski votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 19,970 Alaska households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $12,836,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $644 per household
- 64% of Alaska households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Murkowski votes NO, Alaskans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
MAINE
- If Sen. Susan Collins votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 34,030 Maine households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $15,490,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $455 per household.
- 79% of Maine households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Collins votes NO, Mainers will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
ARIZONA
- If Sen. John McCain votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 153,700 Arizona households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $69,770,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $454 per household.
- 82% of Arizona households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. McCain votes NO, Arizonans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
KENTUCKY
- If Sen. Rand Paul votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 79,260 Kentucky households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $31,262,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $394 per household.
- 83% of Kentucky households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Paul votes NO, Kentuckians will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
INDIANA
- If Sen. Joe Donnelly votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 138,170 Indiana households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $59,463,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $430 per household.
- 81% of Indiana households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Donnelly votes NO, Indianans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
MISSOURI
- If Sen. Claire McCaskill votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 116,580 Missouri households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $50,016,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $429 per household.
- 81% of Missouri households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. McCaskill votes NO, Missourians will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
MONTANA
- If Sen. Jon Tester votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 29,450 Montana households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $14,341,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $487 per household.
- 75% of Montana households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Tester votes NO, Montanans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
NORTH DAKOTA
- If Sen. Heidi Heitkamp votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 17,170 North Dakota households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $7,826,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $456 per household.
- 77% of North Dakota households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Heitkamp votes NO, North Dakotans will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
WEST VIRGINIA
- If Sen. Joe Manchin votes YES on Graham-Cassidy 34,360 households will no longer be stuck paying Obamacare’s individual mandate tax.
- In 2015, these households had to pay the IRS $14,680,000 for choosing not to purchase Obamacare, an average tax of $427 per household.
- 81$ of West Virginia households paying this tax make less than $50,000 per year.
- If Sen. Manchin votes NO, West Virginians will be forced to pay Obamacare’s individual mandate tax simply for choosing not to purchase Obamacare.
Photo Credit: Pictures of Money
